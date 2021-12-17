Nationally-circulating social media threat hits Spokane Public Schools

by Erin Robinson

carballo // Shutterstock The case of Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. revolves around the fallout over social media comments made by a high school student and cheerleader. That individual, known only as B.L., failed to make her high school's varsity cheerleading team and then posted a picture of herself with an expletive-filled caption to Snapchat the following weekend. School administrators saw the post and suspended B.L. from the junior varsity team for a year. B.L. sued her school in federal court, with the plaintiff claiming her suspension from the JV team had not only violated her First Amendment rights but that the rules of the school and team were overbroad, viewpoint-discriminatory, and unconstitutionally vague. In a surprise move, the district court ruled in B.L.'s favor, noting that the school violated B.L.’s First Amendment rights by punishing her for off-campus speech. The school appealed, but the appeals court held the original judgment, making it clear that similar posts made to social media while off-campus are protected by the First Amendment.

SPOKANE, Wash. – A threat made on TikTok is circulating nationally and has made its way to Spokane Public Schools.

The district sent an email to families on Thursday to say they are aware of the threat and while it is not credible, they are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.

The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary” on Friday.

RELATED: ‘It’s surreal’: Threats to Spokane schools concern parents

SPS said the post is troubling and has been widely shared this week.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” the district said. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff.”

The district asked families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. Anyone who learns about a potential threat is asked to notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.

This is the latest in a string of threats reported at Spokane schools in the past few weeks. SPS, along with districts across the country, have been dealing with similar situations.

They come just weeks after a student opened fire at a Michigan high school, killing four classmates. The suspect had posted threats online shortly before the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Police say threats made toward Spokane schools not credible

READ: Recirculating threats reported at Chas Middle School not credible, SPS says

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.