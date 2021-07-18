National Weather Service issues another Fire Weather Watch as severe wildfire risk rises

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire danger has prompted the National Weather Service to issue another Fire Weather Watch through Wednesday this week.

A Fire Weather Watch means several factors can contribute to increased fire danger for the next several days.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday night through Wednesday morning for thunderstorms over eastern Washington and the northern and central ID Panhandle. Thunderstorms will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/G8faMjxs2D — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 18, 2021

There will be a severe risk of wildfires in the North Idaho and Eastern Washington, specifically in the Palouse area and Spokane. This includes both the spread of existing fires and the start of new fires due to thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected for Monday night and Tuesday morning, and scattered thunderstorms are expected for late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Brief rain is expected, and thunderstorms containing little rain are likely to lead to several new fires. With gusty winds, dry thunderstorms and continued heat, conditions are ripe for more dangerous wildfires.

