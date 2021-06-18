National Karate Championships coming to Spokane next summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2022 USA Karate National Championships are going to be held in Spokane for the first time. The event was supposed to be held in the Lilac City last year, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

This championship selects the Junior National Team for the Junior Pan American Championships and Junior World Championships, and will also select the pool of athletes for the Senior National team trials.

The championship will be held next summer from June 30 to July 3 inside Spokane’s newest sports facility, The Podium, which is scheduled to complete this fall.

“What a great event for Spokane,” said Eric Sawyer, Spokane Sports President and CEO. “Hosting the USA Karate National Championships illustrates the versatility of the new building and proves its multi-purpose capabilities. The sport of karate is unique and exciting, and will be a great event for The Podium.”

Two thousand athletes will be competing during the four day competition. An expected 2,500 spectators and 3,000 overnight hotel stays will be generated by this event. Spokane Sports are anticipating more than $4 million to be generated in the city by visitor spending during the competition.

The USA Karate Championships have never been held in Spokane, but the city has created a great reputation for hosting high-level martial arts championships, and is ready for the USA Championship.

“We are very excited to bring the National Championships and Team Trials to Spokane. We have heard so many great things from other national governing bodies who have held events in Spokane and we look forward to our members experiencing all the city has to offer,” said Phil Hampel, USA Karate CEO.

The previous martial arts events held in Spokane include the 2018 USA Judo Junior Olympic National And International Championships and the 2018 Pan American Taekwondo Championships.

Karate is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer, featuring 80 athletes from around the world, including three from the U.S.

