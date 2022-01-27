National Guard team helping with COVID-19 testing at Providence Sacred Heart

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Twenty members of the Washington National Guard are hard at work at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The team, along with one liaison, are in Spokane to help ease the burden of the overwhelmed healthcare system.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, primarily unvaccinated patients, amid the current omicron surge. Hospital staff are also dealing with shortages as caregivers contract the virus.

The National Guard is working both evening and day shifts in the emergency department. They are assisting with COVID-19 testing, caregiver mask testing and other clinical rolls.

The team is expected to be in Spokane for about a month.

