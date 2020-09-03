National Guard headed to Pullman to help slow coronavirus

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread.

A team from the Washington National Guard was headed to Pullman on Wednesday to set up a COVID-19 testing operation.

Meanwhile, police in Pullman continue to issue tickets to people who are gathering in violation of laws intended to slow the spread of the virus.

Adjusted for population size, data from the The New York Times shows Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation.

