National Guard called in to help at Washington Veterans Homes

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – To help with ongoing cases of COVID-19, members of the Washington National Guard are spending two weeks at three Washington Veterans Homes.

21 guard members are deployed to homes in Spokane, Orting and Port Orchard.

They’re helping with non-clinical tasks like cleaning, performing COVID screenings and grounds work.

“This is completely new to me, being a computer guy, but being able to be around all the veterans and helping out the nurses and chatting with the veterans – it’s been very humbling,” said Staff Sergeant Tyler Richardson, Cyberwarfare Operator. “I enjoy their company and learning their stories. They’ve gone through a lot of things I’ve never imagined going through. It’s just very humbling to hear their stories.”

“WDVA and Veterans Homes staff alike appreciate and are thankful for the assistance, willingness to pitch in,” Washington Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement Friday. “Many residents have enjoyed the conversations, opportunity to share stories, and other interactions with the younger uniformed generation.”

