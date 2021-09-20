National Geographic Live! returning to Spokane in 2022

by Elise Jawed

Credit: Fox Theater

SPOKANE, Wash.– National Geographic Live! will return to Spokane in 2022 after the 2019 show was shelved by COVID-19. This is the first time the speaker series will take place in the Inland Northwest since 2014.

The event, sponsored by STCU, will be hosted at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Attendees can look forward to behind-the-scenes stories, footage from acclaimed photographers, scientists, filmmakers and adventurers.

The series includes:

“The Secret Life of Bears” with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant: a story about working to protect wildlife populations, specifically the black and grizzly bear populations in North America.

“Untamed” by filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade highlights his own story of coming face-to-face with wild animals and surviving extreme environments.

“Improbable Ascent”: where Paraclimber Maureen Beck, the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, tells her story as a passionate adaptive climber.

STCU says they continue to sponsor these events as a unique way to feature educational content and entertainment.

“We embrace National Geographic’s mission to inspire people to care about the planet, and are pleased to be part of bringing these events back to our community,” said Ezra Eckhardt, STCU President and CEO.

Tickets are on sale now, and may be purchased as a series (tickets for all three events range from $69-$85), or by individual ticket ($25-$31)

STCU members receive a 15% discount on tickets when they purchase on the Fox Theater Website.

