National Donut Day started with the Salvation Army

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards, Matthew Kincanon

FreeImages.com/Byron Solomon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is National Donut Day, a day where we can indulge in our favorites donuts, but how did this day start?

Well, did you know it started with the Salvation Army?

That’s right, it was first celebrated in Chicago in 1938 and immortalized the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies. These were two women who established field bases in France during World War I and began frying donuts in soldiers’ helmets to feed them.

They brought a light of hope and happiness to the battlefield, and the Donut Lassies were credited with popularizing the donut in the U.S. when the troops came back home.

To celebrate this history, our own Salvation Army here in Spokane made a special delivery of Krispy Kreme donuts out in the community.

“Today, we’re giving out donuts for those who were on the front lines of COVID, continuing to work like the news stations, our police and fire and other folks around town that really kept working during all of this COVID,” said Major Ken Perine of the Salvation Army of Spokane.

The Salvation Army website has more information on the history of National Donut day…As well as a recipe for making the world war one donuts that started it all.

