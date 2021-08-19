Two rape cases against former Spokane cop to be tried at same time

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane cop accused of rape will now go to trial in January.

Nathan Nash has been accused of rape by two women in two separate incidents.

He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and Nash was one of the responding officers.

She claimed Nash came back another time to “follow up” on her case and that is when the alleged rape happened.

Nash was arrested and booked into jail, but was released on his own recognizance. His trial for that case was set for the end of August.

The situation has changed due to a new rape allegation that recently came to light. Earlier this month, a woman told police about an experience similar to the first report.

This woman called 911 to report her neighbor had assaulted her and Nash was one of the responding officers. She also said Nash returned to her home to conduct a follow up and raped her.

Nash was again booked on second-degree rape, but was released after posting bond.

Judge Tony Hazel on Thursday ruled that the two cases will be joined together for trial purposes. They remain two separate cases, but will follow the same timeline and go to trial together.

That trial has been set for January 11, 2022.

RELATED: Former Spokane cop pleads not guilty to new rape charges

READ: ‘I was afraid to fight’: Woman details rape allegations against former Spokane cop

RELATED: New rape charges filed against former Spokane cop

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.