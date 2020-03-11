Nathan C. Petit, 21, took his life by Suicide March 7th 2020 at 1045 at his family’s home in Priest River Idaho. Nathan made a choice to join god on this day and to free himself from all the pain he has been going through for over a year. Nathan had been fighting such a battle with his mind, his heart and his spirit. Nathan asked for help in January and he made the choice to not follow through with receiving the help he so desperately needed. We pleaded for him to receive the help he needed but the Demons took a hold of our Nathan and his release was to take his life.

Nathan was a wonderful son, grandson, brother and friend. He was such an amazing athlete. Nathan just shined playing baseball for all his school years. He took such pride in his pitching ability. Nathans dream was to play baseball in his adult life, but he chose to follow a new path. Nathan enjoyed being creative with his writings and he could roll a rap out and he was so amazing. He absolutely loved the outdoors and fishing. He loved his family and friends so deeply.

Nathan leaves behind his mother Marcella Petit, his sister Natalie Petit, his brother Travis Petit, his grandparents Ronnie and Susan Neville. Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Heather O’Daniel, Uncle Ryan Neville. Cousins Cheyenne O’Daniel, Robert O’Daniel, Sean O’Daniel, Erik Neville, Alayana Neville. Great Grandmothers Uldine O’Daniel and Clara Neville. All of the Neville family, Anderson Family, Rigney family, O’Daniel family, Boodt family.

Nathan has joined at God’s Gate by his Grandfather Robert O’Daniel, Great Grandparents Norman and Barbara Rigney, Great Grandmother Ruby Smart, Great Grandfather Al Neville, Great Grandfather Marvin Don O’Daniel, Aunt Teresa Huffman, Uncle Kenny Anderson.

Viewing is being held on Wed March 11th @ 3-5

Funeral service is Thursday March 12th @ 11 am.

Sherman Funeral Home in Priest River Idaho

I’m asking all families to please please love your children and see the warning signs. I would give anything to have one more minute and one more second with My baby Nathan. I will miss all the hugs and hearing the I Love you. The family dinners and the movies we watched. Please remember my Nathan with all of the good times you have had with him. Thank you for all of the support and prayers that you all have given.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com