NASA shares photos of Pacific Northwest flooding

SEATTLE– NASA shared images from above that show the effects last week’s torrential rainfall brought to the Pacific Northwest.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted out a photo of the Fraser River flooding, from space. In it, you can see topsoil moving into Puget Sound.

Fraser River flooding, from space. Amazing movement of topsoil into the sea. Stay safe, all. @NASA pic.twitter.com/k06r873PRa — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 17, 2021

Satelite pictures from NASA highlight how much rain fell on Nov. 14. In some places where records were broken, there were as much as four inches of rain in a 24-hour period, NASA said.

The precipitation was a result of an atmospheric river that moved across the region.

The rainfall caused deadly flooding and landslides for communities along the coast of western Washington and Canada. The rain fell from Nov. 13 through Nov. 15.

CREDIT: NASA

