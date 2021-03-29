Nancy Ruth Whipple (70) resident of Santa, ID passed away on March 17, 2021 at Kootenai Health’s ICU in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. She was born to Dave and Zelma Davis on October 30, 1950.

Nancy grew up in the Fresno, CA area, graduating from McLane High School with the class of 1968. Following high school, Nancy worked various jobs such as clerical and waitress jobs for many years. She obtained her Associates Degree in Drug and Alcohol Counseling, and she was continually active in AA, sponsoring numerous people. She also took on the role of a nanny as she loved children dearly. She would see a void in someone’s life and do everything she could to fill it.

In 1989, Nancy met Doug Whipple at an AA Thanksgiving dance. They dated for a year before marrying on September 26, 1991 in Clovis, CA. The couple moved to Santa, ID. They fell in love with the area when they were up visiting family. Nancy was highly active in the Upriver community and her church.

She was an avid reader and writer of short stories and poetry. She loved the outdoors and she enjoyed taking long walks with her husband and dogs. She also enjoyed genealogy; she was a very insightful person. Nancy also enjoyed her career and was passionate about helping people. She loved her nieces and nephews very much and was the only one willing to take them to the zoo. Anything she did she put 100% effort in, and if you weren’t putting in the same effort, she would let you know. She had a huge heart and was very loving, she was a great aunt, friend, and sister. Her brownies and cookies were the best in the world. Nancy fought an autoimmune disorder for the last 6 years, but she never let it get her down, she was still always full of spunk and loved living as every day was a gift. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Nancy is survived by her husband Doug at their home in Santa; stepson Jeremy Whipple of Medford, OR; siblings Beth Leacox of Fresno, CA, Carol Brown of Tucson, AZ, Barbara Parrish of Fresno, CA, Jim Davis of Fresno, CA, and Bob Davis of Fowler, CA; and 3 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings David Davis, Mark Davis, and Linda Vining.