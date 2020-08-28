Nancy Patricia Bergland was born on May 8, 1940 in Cottage Grove Oregon. She died August 19, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer and dementia Raised in Stockton California by Mr. and Mrs. Blair M Henderson. Her mother passed away when she was 13 and she went to live with her grandmother and her cousin Barbara in Cottage Grove Oregon.

When she was 16, her father signed a permission slip for her to get married. In 1956 she married Roger Canty Sr, they had 3 children Roger Jr, Steven, and Dianne, they lived in Southern California. In July 1972 she married James Oberrender and they had 2 children Wendy and Brian,they lived in Stockton California. In Jan 1978 she moved to Calder Idaho with her 5 children and later married Tom Whiteside. They lived in Santa, Harrison and St. Maries. They divorced in 1987.

In May 1991 she married Norman Bergland, they enjoyed their life up Benewah Rd with their dog Gracie along with their love for Jehovah God. Norman and Nancy lived their life by their beliefs as Jehovah’s Witnesses. Nancy worked at the Potlatch Mill in the guard shack for several years. She loved to paint, sew, knit, crochet, and quilt. She was very creative and often came up with her own patterns. She loved to fish, hunt, play cards and dominoes. She was independent, loved to travel, spunky, and had a laugh that you could hear clear across a room.

She is survived by her husband Norman, her children Roger Canty Jr, Steven Canty, Dianne (Brad) Branson, Wendy (Bill) Maryott, Brian (Amy) Oberrender. Her grandchildren Alec Canty, Marlysa Martinez, Monica Branson, Colton Maryott, Anisa Maryott, Benjamin Maryott, Kloe Oberrender, Mike Oberrender, Tyler Oberrender. Norman’s brothers and sisters, Clarion-d (Judy) Bergland, Marian-d (Eddie-d) Mottern, Loy (Wanda) Bergland, Kathleen (John) Epler, Karen Foster, Diane (Guy) Harvey, Pam Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roger Canty Sr, James Oberrender, and her grandson Robbie Thomas Canty.

A video presentation and celebration of her life will be held via Zoom on August 29, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Code for Zoom 391 971 6741 Password: 191422