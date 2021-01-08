Nancy Louise Cornell

Nancy Louise Cornell, 61, of Kellogg, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. Nancy was born on January 12, 1959 in Beaver Falls, PA, a daughter of the late Dayton and Marjorie Teapole Groves. The family later moved to Arizona where Nancy attended Tolleson Union High School and graduated in 1977.

Nancy arrived in Idaho in 1988 with her own family. She worked as a cook for Sweets Restaurant in Wallace, Idaho for many years. She was an active member in the billiards community of the Silver Valley and was known for her dry sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Harold Cornell; her son, Timothy David Jones; her sister Helen Marcia Purvance; and her brother, Dayton Harry Groves Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Jones of Concord, CA; her son, Andrew Jones of Youngtown, AZ; and her siblings Barbara Ann Groves, Jeanne Lynn Flaaen, and Jeffrey Lewis Groves.

Cremation will take place per Nancy’s request and a virtual memorial service was held earlier this month. Memories and photos of Nancy may be seen by visiting: https://padlet.com/scullyjones/Nancy Messages of condolence may also be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.