Naked runner spotted in Minnehaha Park area, detectives investigating

by Erin Robinson

Kristian Egelund Running shoes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve seen a nude runner around Spokane, the Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to you.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a naked man seen jogging in the Minnehaha Park-Beacon Hill area on a handful of occasions.

A woman reported she first saw him running early in the morning last summer. She said she saw him clothed on multiple occasions but then started to see him run completely naked. He did wear running shoes and would often have a medium-sized dog with him.

The woman told police she saw the naked runner again this December. She was running while wearing a headlamp and again saw him running with his dog. This time, he was completely naked except for his shoes, arm sleeves and a headlamp, even though it was 35 degrees outside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman ran past the man several times, but became concerned when she noticed his actions became more sexual in nature.

Investigators recently heard from a second victim who reported similar experiences.

The man is described as tall with brown hair and an athletic build. Anyone who sees the naked runner is asked to call Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brad Humphrey at 509-477-3028.

