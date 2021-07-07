Naked man arrested for walking around Spokane Valley shopping center

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested for walking around a Spokane Valley shopping center wearing nothing but a bandana.

Deputies were dispatched to the shopping center near Hobby Lobby in Spokane Valley, responding to calls of a naked man walking around in front of shoppers and their kids.

Authorities say the man, later identified as 36-year-old Mathew Mclean, walked into a store to use the bathroom. One of the employees noticed he was still in there 30 minutes later and went to check on him. When she opened the bathroom door, Mclean was completely naked except for a blue bandana and was washing himself.

The employee told Mclean to leave, so he walked out, still naked, and left the store.

Mclean then sat down in a nearby chair in full view of shoppers and children. When deputies arrived, Mclean was reportedly fondling himself, and his clothes were on the ground next to him.

Deputies took Mclean into custody and also took a small pet snake he claimed was a “registered” support animal.

Mclean was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft, and in addition to those charges, deputies also booked him into the Spokane County Jail for indecent exposure.

