Naghmana Sherazi unionizes campaign for Spokane City Council, District 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Naghmana Sherazi is running for Spokane City Council in District 1, and her campaign has become the first ever to unionize east of the Cascades.

Sherazi announced her run at the beginning of March, but recently signed an agreement with the The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 5 to unionize her campaign. She is running for District 1, Position 2 — currently held by outgoing council member Kate Burke.

“It is incredibly important to me that words are followed up by real action. By unionizing my campaign, I want to show people in District 1 I am more than talk, I am about taking bold action. We need to make sure workers are protected and supported!”

Sherazi is the communications coordinator at Gonzaga University’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, a board member of the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane, Secretary of Muslims for Community Action Support and outreach coordinator of Spokane Women Together. She hopes to improve community and housing, infrastructure and opportunity in Spokane and is an outspoken progressive activist.

