N95 masks are available, but will cloth masks suffice?

by Will Wixey

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — The CDC recommends everyone now wears an N95 or KN95 mask as they become easier to obtain.

The Biden administration sent out over 400 million free N95 masks across the nation to retail pharmacies. However, some pharmacies have yet to receive the masks while others have a large supply.

Fred Meyer announced that all of their stores received the N95 masks on Thursday. They are allowing three masks per customer, and they are free for anyone to pick up. The stores still have the masks available on a first-come-first-served basis.

More pharmacies and retailers should be getting the masks soon, but if you are unable to find them, there are other options.

You should still wear a face-covering whenever you are in a public space, with surgical or disposable masks being highly recommended over cloth masks. Cloth masks do protect against COVID-19, but not nearly as much as the other masks do.

Cloth masks lack an air filtration system that disposable and N95 masks have. The CDC says N95 masks filter out 95-percent of particles, whereas cloth masks do block out some particles, but nowhere near 95-percent.

While you can wash and re-use cloth masks, they lack the extra padding that prevents the virus from entering your air flow. While it’s not as effective as others, cloth masks are still considered a last-resort option, offering some protection, but not much.

If you can get your hands on an N95 or surgical mask, you’d be doing yourself a big favor. But if you can’t, use what you have for now.

