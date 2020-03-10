N. Spokane Dutch Bros, Aloha Island Grill robbed at gunpoint

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are searching for the man who robbed two North Spokane businesses at gunpoint on Monday night.

Dutch Bros. Coffee and Aloha Island Grill on W. Francis were both robbed by a man wearing a paper medical mask. Spokane Police believe the man is responsible for two other robberies being investigated by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, Aloha Island Grill said the staff gave the criminal all the cash they had and no one was physically injured.

The suspect is a believed to be a white man, around 5’10” tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is believed to be in his 40s.

