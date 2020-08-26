N. Spokane Chick-fil-A to open before the end of the year

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chicken fans can begin their countdown. The new Chick-fil-A in North Spokane will be open before the end of the year.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Spokane in late 2020. We look forward to joining this neighborhood and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in a statement to 4 News Now.

Construction on the restaurant began in June. The 4,833-square-foot building will include 96 interior seats, 16 patio seats, a playground and a dual order drive-thru lane that will have space for up to 28 vehicles.

This will be the first Chick-fil-A in the Spokane area. Rumors of the chicken chain coming to the Inland Northwest have been around for years. The first surfaced when the restaurant’s website falsely indicated it had a location at Gonzaga University.

In December, rumors started spreading around North Idaho about a location in Hayden. A “Coming Soon” sign popped up on an empty lot along Government Way, but city planners said no permits were ever filed.

The new location will be at 9304 N. Newport Highway.

