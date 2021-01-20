N. Idaho’s ‘Red Hot Mamas’ to perform in Pres. Biden’s virtual ‘Parade Across America’

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho’s “Red Hot Mamas” will participate in the “Parade Across America” as part of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The parade is traditionally held on Pennsylvania Avenue, but is virtual this year because of the pandemic.

The Red Hot Mamas said they were contacted on January 6 about performing and quickly gathered 10 members to rehearse and film their video.

The Red Hot Mamas have been a recurring favorite at local events for more than 25 years. Their parade performance can be streamed here starting at 12:15 p.m.

