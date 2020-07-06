N. Idaho sees record-high 90 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District has reported a record-high 90 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in North Idaho.

The rise in cases includes both Saturday and Sunday.

Currently, 511 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Idaho, with four people in the hospital right now.

The Health District is no longer monitoring 138 patients.

