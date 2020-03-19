N. Idaho reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in North Idaho on Thursday afternoon.

The new case brings the statewide total to 12. Up until this point, all cases in the state had been reported in the southern districts.

Health officials said the patient is a man in his 60s who is recovering in a different state. He is a resident of and was tested in Kootenai County. He had an extensive travel history and now doctors working to track his path. They have asked people close to the man to self-isolate.

During a press conference, healthcare providers doubled down on the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations, asking the public to stay home and call their doctor if they start to develop symptoms.

They acknowledged the new test site opened at the Spokane County Fairgrounds, but noted that the center is not available for Idaho patients. People in Idaho must get testing approval from a physician.

Kootenai Health’s Karen Cabell said they began testing at the beginning of March. At the start of the month, around two to three people were being tested each day. Recently, around 150 tests have been administered per day. Many of those tests have come back negative, but many are still awaiting confirmed results.

