N. Idaho man indicted for sexually exploiting children in Alaska

by Erin Robinson

Credit: US District Attorney's Office Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Bonner County man has been indicted for sexually exploiting children in Alaska.

Federal court documents say Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano, 39, coerced a young child in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornagraphy.

Panagiotou-Scigliano moved from Idaho to a farm in Haines, Alaska in 2015. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska, he had been grooming and abusing children in Idaho and was allegedly trying to get them to visit him in Haines.

The children did go to Alaska and Panagiotou-Scigliano is accused of taking explicit images and videos of them. Law enforcement also recovered additional illegal images and videos of children that were downloaded from the internet.

Panagiotou-Scigliano was arrested in Boundary County on July 23, 2021. He made his first court appearance in Idaho and a judge ordered him to be detained without bail pending his return to Alaska.

If convicted, he faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years.

