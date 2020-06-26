N. Idaho man charged with vehicular assault in crash that sent cyclist to the hospital

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A 46-year-old Coeur d’Alene man has been charged with vehicular assault in a crash that sent a cyclist to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 206 near Halliday early Friday morning.

According to WSP, Jonathan D. Ryser struck the cyclist, 65-year-old Kerry R. Wiltzius, from behind.

Wiltzius was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Her current status is not known.

