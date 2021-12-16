N. Idaho man charged with sexual abuse of a child, rape

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho – A former Idaho state senate candidate and self-appointed “Bard of the American Redoubt” has been charged sexual abuse of a child and rape.

Sean A. Barron, who often goes by Alex Barron, faces felony charges stemming from the September incident.

Court records show the alleged crimes happened at a home and Barron appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time. He reportedly called for a young girl who lived at the home and grabbed her right wrist tightly enough to hurt.

He inappropriately caressed and fondled her, according to court documents.

A short time later, a woman who also lived at the home, arrived and began to argue with Barron. The woman put two children to bed, but Barron then inappropriately touched the young girl again, court records show.

The affidavit says the woman tried to pull him off, but Barron resisted and the young girl was unable to move because of the pressure he was putting on her.

Barron is also accused of raping the woman later that night. Court records show he initially groped her and bit her very hard. She told him to stop, but he continued to forcibly rape her, according to the affidavit.

The adult victim told police about what happened and showed them photographs of her bruises. She said she confronted Barron the next day when he was sober and he denied any knowledge of the incidents.

Police said Barron was “immediately evasive and wanted to know why” they were calling him. When a deputy tried to meet him in person, he said he was out of town and wouldn’t be able to meet until another date.

By that day, the deputy had not heard from Barron and had called twice trying to arrange a time to meet. He answered his phone and agreed to meet in Post Falls.

According to court documents, Barron told deputies the adult victim had mental health issues and made things up.

“I recognized this as a common technique used by domestic abusers to discredit their victims,” the deputy said in his notes.

Barron also told the deputy he had been at a local bar that was “well known for people getting ‘roofied.’” He said he had felt sick and got tested for drugs, but it was days after the fact so the tests came back negative.

Court records show Barron did tell the deputy he remembered placing his hands on the young girl, but his memory was “hazy.” He said he apologized to the girl and went to a counselor to get help.

He also admitted to having intercourse with the adult woman, but denied that she objected and that he did not bite her.

Police arrested Barron and he later posted bail, which was set at $35,000.

Barron is expected back in court later this month.

