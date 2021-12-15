N. Idaho man attacked by bull moose

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Credit: Idaho Department of Fish and Game



COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A North Idaho man had quite the scary encounter with a bull moose.

The moose was first spotted by his step-daughter in their barn outside of Coeur d’Alene. The moose was noticeably unafraid and charged her.

Her step-dad then arrived and tried to get the moose to leave, but it refused. The moose then charged him, rammed into his chest and knocked him on the ground before trying to trample him.

The man then fired warning shots to try to get the moose to stop. None of the shots were aimed at or hit the moose and the animal eventually left the barn unharmed.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the man was also not seriously injured during the attack.

IDFG wants the public to remember that moose can appear friendly and cute, but they are wild and highly unpredictable.

Ears being lowered or flattened to the head is a sign of agitation and aggression in moose and nearly all other wild animals. If you encounter this behavior, be aware and remove yourself from the situation.

Fish and Game staff did confirm that people in the area near the attack had been feeding wild game, including the moose.

Moose that have been fed are known to lose their fear of humans, which can create extremely dangerous situations.

RELATED: Cow moose and calf stroll through Coeur d’Alene

READ: IDFG looking for person who poached bull elk near Heyburn State Park

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.