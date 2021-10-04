N. Idaho man accused of driving drunk in crash that killed wife

by Erin Robinson

Credit: KCSO

HARRISON, Idaho — A North Idaho man is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed his wife.

Michael L. Holiman is facing a manslaughter charge in 69-year-old Nancy L. Holiman’s death.

A release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, along with 39-year-old Craig M. Holiman and 40-year-old Patricia M. Holiman, had been at an Oktoberfest event before the crash.

Witnesses said Michael was driving when the car crashed near Thompson Lake Road and Harlow Point Road. Michael, Craig and Patricia all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but Nancy was killed.

Michael was treated at Kootenai Health and later released to the Public Safety Building where he was booked for manslaughter.

KCSO said the case remains an active investigation.

