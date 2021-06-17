N. Idaho community to honor fallen ISP Trooper Linda Huff Thursday

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Coeur d’Alene community will come together to honor the service of Trooper Linda Huff Thursday.

Trooper Huff was a member of the Idaho State Police. On June 17, 1998, she was killed in the line of duty when a gunman showed up on his bike at the ISP headquarters in Coeur d’Alene, and opened fire in the parking lot.

Trooper Huff was on her way to her patrol car when the shooter confronted her. She fired back until her gun ran out of ammunition.

Huff was 33-years-old, and had served with the Idaho State Police for 14 months., when she died.

ISP will honor her life and legacy with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday in Coeur d’Alene. It will be held at Idaho State Police District 1 on W Wilbur Ave. Members of the community are invited to attend.

