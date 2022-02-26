Mystic Falls freezes over, turns into giant ice sculpture!

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane Parks and Rec

SPOKANE, Wash. — The current cold snap in the Inland Northwest is bringing out the beauty in some local landmarks!

Spokane Parks and Rec shared a few pics on Twitter of Mystic Falls, which completely froze over after the recent cold weather.

This cold snap has turned the Mystic Falls in Indian Canyon Park into a giant ice sculpture! pic.twitter.com/fA5uWZZ7pe — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) February 25, 2022

Mystic Falls is in Indian Canyon Park, which hit temperatures as low as 11°F last night.

The sight of the waterfall is truly captivating, looking as if its frozen in time!

Despite the sun being in the sky, the air is still chilly out there, so you may still be able to catch this pretty ice sculpture today!

READ: The Globe lights up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.