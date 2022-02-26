Mystic Falls freezes over, turns into giant ice sculpture!
SPOKANE, Wash. — The current cold snap in the Inland Northwest is bringing out the beauty in some local landmarks!
Spokane Parks and Rec shared a few pics on Twitter of Mystic Falls, which completely froze over after the recent cold weather.
Mystic Falls is in Indian Canyon Park, which hit temperatures as low as 11°F last night.
The sight of the waterfall is truly captivating, looking as if its frozen in time!
Despite the sun being in the sky, the air is still chilly out there, so you may still be able to catch this pretty ice sculpture today!
