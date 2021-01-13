Mylenia Louise (Elmer) Persyn

Site staff by Site staff

Mylenia Louise (Elmer) Persyn

November 7, 1920 – December 31, 2020

Mylenia was born near Tweedy, Washington, on the Elmer family homestead where she grew up. Mom had 10 siblings, there were 3 girls and 8 boys in the family. Her mother was Maud (Jenks) Elmer and father, William Elmer. Mom was the last surviving sibling.

When mom was a teenager, she bought a Whippet car for $15. She worked on the Silver Birch Ranch that was on the big flat where House of the Lord Church is now. She was very active outdoors. She loved to pick huckleberries and mushrooms. She also hunted and fished a lot, getting her deer most every year into her 80s. She also babysat a lot of kids for family and friends. She quilted and made bread and read a lot.

She married Jack Hugh Persyn on November 7, 1938. Jack was a heavy machinery mechanic. They moved a lot. They were at Benton City for Jack to work at Hanford and also on the Coulee Dam project and at many other locations.

They bought land in Oldtown in 1949 and built a home there, where Mom has lived ever since. Jack passed away in 1976. Later she became good friends with Albert Wyrouch. They made many trips together and raised a big garden every year.

They attended the World Wide Church of God.

Mom had three boys, Wayne, Ronnie, and Gary. Ronnie passed away in 2014. Mom is survived by 9 grandchildren, many great grands and great great grands. There will be a viewing of Mom on Friday, the 15th of January at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next summer there will be a memorial service where we can all get together and celebrate mom’s life.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.