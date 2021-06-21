‘My favorite part about being a dad is being present’: Dad overcomes drug addiction to be there for his family

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fathers play a huge role in their children’s lives. They teach, mentor and are there for the good and bad moments. Fathers mold future generations, but drug addictions can make many fathers absent in their family’s lives. One dad overcame an addiction, so he could be there for his kids.

“In those moments of being present, they know that no matter what happens, dad is always there,” said Terrance Nelson, a father and husband with three kids.

Terrance loves knowing the small details about his children.

“My favorite part about being a dad is being present. Being able to be there and know the small things like each one of my kids’ stuffed animals names,” he said.

Now, he’s been married to his wife Maggie for nine years, but his journey hasn’t always been smooth. For about 10 years, he struggled with a methamphetamine addiction and wasn’t there for his oldest daughter Bella when she was a baby. He knew if he didn’t turn his life around, he wouldn’t get the chance to spend time with her.

“2010 is when I actually decided to make a new start in life,” Terrance said.

He enrolled in a recovery program at Adult and Teen Challenge where he spent a year battling his addiction and getting clean.

“I’m super proud of the man that he is today,” said Maggie Nelson, his wife. “Honestly, it is inspiring even to me just watching him.”

Terrance wants other dads to know there’s always hope, and anyone can turn their lives around. It just takes one step to totally change your trajectory.

“There’s always hope,” Maggie said. “God can take even the worst situation and turn it around.”

Now, his family loves celebrating him on this Father’s Day and every day.

“Happy Father’s Day, dad,” said his daughter Bella. “I love you, and I hope you’re having a great Father’s Day.”

More information about local addiction recovery resources can be found HERE. You can also call 1-877-302-7149 to connect with someone from Adult & Teen Challenge.

