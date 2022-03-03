MUV Fitness teaming up with Ukrainian Red Cross to provide relief

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The owners of MUV Fitness are teaming up with the Ukrainian Red Cross to provide relief for those impacted by Russia’s invasion.

Chip Schwerzel and Jeff Carlson are donating thousands of dollars on their own and hope members of the Spokane community will join them.

“Every day, we watch the news and see the pain of families being separated, while their young men go to war against trained Russian military to protect their homes, cities and country,” Schwerzel said. “It’s just not right and they are suffering greatly, so we wanted to do something about it.”

Through the end of March, MUV management and ownership will be collecting donations. Any MUV member or non-member, as well as local businesses, can stop by any of the four Spokane locations and donate.

On top of those donations, MUV will donate a small percentage of each new member’s enrollment fee. Proceeds from paid passes and guest fees will also go directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

“I’m always blown away by the generosity and heart of our members and this community when we have done things like this in the past,” Carlson said. “We got into this business years ago to help people where and when we can, but this extends far beyond the gym walls we work in every day, and these people need our help.”

For more information, stop by a MUV location.

MUV North Spokane: 603 E Holland Ave

MUV Downtown Spokane: 809 W Main Ave, Ste 200

MUV South Spokane: 5501 S Regal St

MUV Spokane Valley: 14927 E Sprague Ave

