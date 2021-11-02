Murder suspect’s claim that victim trafficked daughter still under investigation

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are still investigating a claim that a Spokane father was motivated to kill because his victim trafficked his daughter.

John Eisenman, 60, was arrested for first-degree murder in 19-year-old Andrew Sorenson’s death.

According to court records, Eisenman told police Sorenson was dating his daughter and sold her to a sex trafficking ring in Seattle for $1,000 in the fall of 2020. Eisenman said he drove across the state and rescued the girl.

Court records show Eisenman admitted to later abducting Sorenson, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of his fiancee’s car.

Police said Eisenman then hit Sorenson in the head with a cinder block, stabbed him to death and abandoned the car, with his body inside, in a remote part of north Spokane County.

Sorenson is believed to have been dead for more than a year now. His body was recently found when the car was moved and abandoned in Hillyard.

Eisenman remains in jail on $1 million bond.

READ: Spokane man finds 19-year-old’s body in an abandoned car’s trunk

RELATED: Spokane father accused of killing daughter’s alleged sex trafficker

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.