Murder suspect arrested at Balfour Park during unlawful camping patrol

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police arrested a murder suspect on Wednesday afternoon while responding to two people unlawfully camping in Balfour Park.

While Police were responding to two men camping underneath what appeared to be a homemade tent at Balfour Park, one of the men was identified as 27-year-old Zane C. McDonald, who has a warrant for second degree murder. He was arrested without incident.

McDonald is allegedly involved with the murder of 58-year-old Anthony Plumb, who was found dead in his motorhome last April at 900 block of N. Felts. McDonald became a suspect from interviews with witnesses, cell phone data, tips from the public and and evidence found in a stolen Jeep where he was found in the driver’s seat and arrested in May.

The suspect was transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed, where he attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

The warrant was entered into the system around 20 minutes before police found him. McDonald was booked into the Spokane County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000.

The second man was given resource information and warned not to camp at the park. He was not charged.

