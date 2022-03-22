Murder suspect accused of making online threats to law enforcement makes first court appearance

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash.– A murder suspect who investigators said made threats to law enforcement and the public has his first appearance in court Monday.

Charles Jackson Jr. was arrested for homicide Saturday evening. He’s the suspect in a murder that happened in downtown Spokane on March 7.

According to Spokane Police, he posted a vulgar 8-minute video to social media in which Jackson made it known he wanted to kill police officers and others. He’d threatened law enforcement in that past, even pointing a gun at an SPD officer at one point, investigators said.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Gauthier near 100 S. Maple St. on the foot-bridge that crosses over S. Walnut St.

Statements were taken from several people that were in that area at the time. The autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Originally, Jackson was facing a 2nd-degree murder charge. That has since been changed to a 1st-degree murder charge.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office had a $10,000 reward posted for tips that lead to his arrest, and SPD and other involved agencies thanked the community for providing tips that helped lead to Jackson’s arrest.

Gavin Duffy shared a statement with us saying, “U.S. Marshals monetary rewards are designed to encourage individuals to step forward and provide information that will help bring alleged offenders to justice. At times the amount is increased to create an additional incentive for the community to contact authorities rapidly and provide details of the fugitive’s location due to inherent risk to society. In this case, the tipsters provided critical and timely information which, combined with the joint investigative efforts of the US Marshals, SPD and SCSO, facilitated the rapid and safe apprehension of Charles Edward Jackson Jr.”

Jackson’s arraignment is set for March 27 and he’s on a $500,000 bond.

RELATED: Man who released threatening video online arrested for murder

RELATED: Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.