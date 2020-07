No injuries reported in multiple-vehicle crash on eastbound I-90 at Maple

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multiple-vehicle crash that blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 at Maple St. has been cleared.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, no serious injuries were reported in the crash.

