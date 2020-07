Multiple vehicle crash blocking all lanes of SH 53 near Rathdrum

RATHDRUM, Idaho — All lanes of State Highway 53 are blocked just west of Rathdrum due to a crash.

The Idaho State Police are responding and said multiple vehicles are involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

