Multiple slide-offs, crashes cleared on both directions of I-90 near Ritzville

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 were impacted by multiple crashes and slide-offs Monday morning.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the left lane of westbound I-90 about five miles east of Ritzville was blocked by a crash on the left shoulder.

I-90 westbound near Schoessler Road was also closed due to a jackknifed semi.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, WSDOT said road conditions were improving and several of the incidents had been cleared.

We are beginning to see improvement on I-90 about 5 miles east of Ritzville. Several of the slide-offs and collisions have been cleared. Please continue to use caution and drive for conditions. https://t.co/EwGE0Q3977 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 20, 2021

Snow and ice covering the road caused several traffic issues around Spokane Monday morning.

Was just advised that BOTH directions of I-90 are being impacted by multiple collisions and slideoffs. Please use caution through the area. https://t.co/sKAit5a1mV — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 20, 2021

