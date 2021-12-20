Multiple slide-offs, crashes cleared on both directions of I-90 near Ritzville
SPOKANE, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 were impacted by multiple crashes and slide-offs Monday morning.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the left lane of westbound I-90 about five miles east of Ritzville was blocked by a crash on the left shoulder.
I-90 westbound near Schoessler Road was also closed due to a jackknifed semi.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, WSDOT said road conditions were improving and several of the incidents had been cleared.
Snow and ice covering the road caused several traffic issues around Spokane Monday morning.
