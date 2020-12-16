Multiple semi slide-offs cause traffic delays on westbound I-90 at Lookout Pass

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Multiple semi slide-offs are causing some traffic delays this morning on the Montana side of Lookout Pass.

The westbound lane of I-90 at Lookout Pass is partially blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is down to a single lane.

The National Weather Service says roads are snowy and slick on the Idaho side of the Pass as well.

Heading east over Lookout Pass? Use caution when traveling. Current observations are snowy and slick with poor visibility on the Idaho side of the pass. https://t.co/q33pYJgOc3 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 16, 2020

Expect poor visibility in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.