Multiple crashes, spin outs reported around Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers around Spokane and North Idaho are waking up to slick roads.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, I-90 west at Sprague, NSC at Parksmith and SR195 at Mullen Hill are all blocked due to crashes or spin outs.

SR195 Mullen Hill#SlowDown — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 23, 2020

According to 4 News Now Reporter Destiny Richards, a few plows heading to treat problem areas have been spotted.

📍I-90 Jefferson St. off ramp You can see the different lvls of snow coverage we’re dealing with in the city. Off/on-ramps are slick. Take your time getting on and off the highway. And even more covered are inclines up and down the South Hill and parking lots. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/HOW26nKZtz — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 23, 2020

Several off-ramps are covered in snow, making the roads very slick.