Multiple COVID-19 related cancellations have local high school football schedules up in the air Friday night

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Week two of high school football in Washington (week three in Idaho) will be a little different with three games already confirmed to be canceled because of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, the Sandpoint at Colville game was canceled by Colville and West Valley-Yakima canceled their game at Coeur d’Alene. Both Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene have been working on finding an opponent, but the two played each other just last week.

On Thursday, we have confirmed that East Valley has had to cancel its next two games. That means this week’s game against Lakeside, and next week against rival West Valley is not happening.

No make-up dates are scheduled.

Lakeside was able to find a game on short notice. They will play at Selah Friday night.

RELATED: Can kids get ‘long COVID’ after coronavirus infections?

RELATED: Spokane County Library District encouraging students to use library resources this school year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.