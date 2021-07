Multiple car collision partially blocks I-90, east of Division

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are responding to a multiple vehicle collision on I-90 east of Division St.

Washington State Patrol said the collision is partially blocking the left two lanes of the interstate. Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.