Multiple agencies extinguish second alarm structure fire in Hayden

by Will Wixey

Credit: Kootenai County Fire Fighters, IAFF L2856 via Facebook

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second alarm commercial structure fire in Hayden is now under control.

The fire was located at the Ballard Golf Cars and Power Sports building near W Wyoming Ave and U.S. Route 95.

Only a quarter of the building is still intact, with the primary warehouse and office space sustaining water damage. A nearby business also suffered minor smoke damage.

Fire crews from Northern Lakes, Kootenai County, and Coeur d’Alene aided in extinguishing the fire. It took about two hours for crews to completely knock down the fire.

No one was injured in the fire. Northern Lakes Fire says the incident does not appear to be suspicious. Crews will stay at the scene throughout the night to monitor.

Northern Lakes is on scene of a commercial structure fire located in Hayden near Wyoming and 95. Mutual aid from CDA, KCFR and TimberLake Fire. KCSD deputies secured the scene. Fire is under control and no reported injuries. #IAFF #firefighters pic.twitter.com/jOACELZRnQ — Northern Lakes Fire PIO (@NLFDPio) April 13, 2022

