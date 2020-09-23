MultiCare warning patients of data breach impacting roughly 300,000 people

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare is warning patients of a data breach that may affect them.

The breach affects some 300,000 people, according to a release from MultiCare, which says it was made aware of the incident in mid-July and began the process of notifying those impacted in August.

MultiCare says the worldwide data security breach impacted Blackbaud Inc., a platform is used by MultiCare Foundations, as well as other non-profits, for engagement and fundraising purposes. The breach affected more than 25,000 non-profit organizations across the world.

According to Blackbaud, the hackers were not able to access patient payment information or social security numbers. They were, however, able to access information about some of MultiCare’s donors, current and former patients, and other community members.

Information accessed included demographic and care information, as well as the contact information of over 126,000 donors.

“We want to assure you that we believe your personal information remains secure,” it reads in the release. “However, as a precautionary measure, we are notifying individuals by email and mail who may have been affected by this incident.”

MultiCare says those affected will be reached though email or a letter in the mail. You can read the full statement HERE.

