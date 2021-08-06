MultiCare to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

by Matthew Kincanon

Eugene Hoshiko

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like other health care organizations in the region, MultiCare will require its employees to get the COVID-19 this coming fall.

The company said the flu vaccine has been a condition of employment for several years and have “processes in place to quickly stand up this work.”

Currently, most employees across MultiCare have been vaccinated, but the company said they will continue to offer vaccine education to all employees. The vaccine is free of charge for all workers.

