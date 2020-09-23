MultiCare to host multiple flu clinics across Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – The MultiCare Rockwood Clinic will be holding multiple flu clinics in the Inland Northwest starting October 3.

There will be four different locations people can go and get their flu vaccines:

Quail Run: 2214 E. 29th

Spokane Valley Primary Care: 1215 N McDonald Rd.

Medical Lake: 725 N Stanley St.

Downtown Spokane’s main clinic: 400 E. 5th Ave

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for most locations. Quail Run will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“In the wake of the COVID pandemic, it’s critical that we minimize the spread of respiratory illness – including the flu,” said Dr. Jessica McHugh, MultiCare Rockwood Clinic’s primary care medical director, in a press release. “The best way to do that is with the flu shot and for the upcoming season it is more important now than ever.”

MultiCare says the flu shot is covered with most insurance plans.

All MultiCare Rockwood patients can also make Saturday appointments, if needed. Call 509-233-5102 to make those appointments or click here for more information.

