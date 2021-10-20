MultiCare to host flu vaccine clinic for kids Saturday

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare will host a flu vaccine for children on Saturday.

The clinic will administer the flu shot to patients 6 months and older from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.

Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments made beforehand are encouraged.

To schedule an appointment, call (509) 342- 3150.

