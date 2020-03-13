MultiCare restricts visitors at Deaconess, Valley Hospitals

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare is putting restrictions in place for visitors at Deaconess and Valley Hospital, effective immediately.

They are instituting the following restrictions:

No children under the age of 14 are allowed in, unless they are a patient

Limit to two visitors per patient; includes all waiting rooms

Patients with, or suspected with, COVID-19 must check in at nursing stations

Visitors who have flu or cold-like symptoms, or have visited China, Japan, South Korea, Iran or Italy within the past two weeks, or have been in contact with anyone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, will also have access restricted.

MultiCare urges that visitors use their virtual care service.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.