MultiCare receives first vaccine shipment, administering to healthcare workers

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Angyalosi Beata // Shutterstock - Question: What do we know about the similarities and differences between the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines? - Expert: Paul Spearman, MD, Professor and Director of Infectious Diseases, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital - Date: Nov. 17 “The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are both mRNA vaccines and both cause the body to make a viral protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to invade human cells. They both utilize a delivery and preservation technique to encase the RNA in the vaccine with lipid (fat) molecules, and these are likely somewhat different between the two vaccines. Both vaccines showed promise in creating an immune response in earlier trials and now both protect at a greater than 90% level in interim analyses. One difference that may become important is the temperature of storage, with the Pfizer product requiring -70 degree Celsius storage and Moderna reporting stability at -20 degrees Celsius. Moderna has also said its vaccine is stable for 30 days at refrigerator temperatures.”

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare has received its first COVID vaccine shipment—this one from Moderna, which will be administered to healthcare workers and first responders.

The healthcare organization is still waiting on the Pfizer vaccine and have no timeline for when shipments might arrive.

MultiCare is one of 23 providers in the county that can receive, store and use the vaccine, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

The state will receive 44,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by another 57,525 next week. The first order of the Moderna vaccine has been placed and will arrive in Washington next week with an expected 44,300 doses.

COVID-19 vaccine updates for Washington: -Receiving 44,850 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week and another 57,525 doses next week.

-First order of Moderna has been placed & WA will receive 44,300 doses of that vaccine next week. These shipments will keep growing. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) December 23, 2020

This comes as Washington continues to face steady COVID infections — regional health officials breathed a collective sigh of relief when the data showed there was no widespread spike in cases following Thanksgiving, a sign that people took the virus seriously and did not hold family gatherings.

The Department of Health says we are not out of the woods just yet, though.

COVID has killed 60 people in Spokane County since the start of the month, and younger people continue to drive those surges in cases.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.