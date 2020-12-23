MultiCare receives first vaccine shipment, administering to healthcare workers
SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare has received its first COVID vaccine shipment—this one from Moderna, which will be administered to healthcare workers and first responders.
The healthcare organization is still waiting on the Pfizer vaccine and have no timeline for when shipments might arrive.
MultiCare is one of 23 providers in the county that can receive, store and use the vaccine, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
The state will receive 44,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by another 57,525 next week. The first order of the Moderna vaccine has been placed and will arrive in Washington next week with an expected 44,300 doses.
This comes as Washington continues to face steady COVID infections — regional health officials breathed a collective sigh of relief when the data showed there was no widespread spike in cases following Thanksgiving, a sign that people took the virus seriously and did not hold family gatherings.
The Department of Health says we are not out of the woods just yet, though.
COVID has killed 60 people in Spokane County since the start of the month, and younger people continue to drive those surges in cases.
